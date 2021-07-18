



Unlikely bedfellows as the PSOE joined forces with the PP last week to force through a €9.5 million investment package for the city of Orihuela, completely ignoring the needs of the Orihuela Costa.

As coronavirus levels continue to spike across the region, the local municipalities of Guardamar, Elche, Torrevieja, Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada all remain below the ‘extreme risk’ threshold, but not such good news in the Region of Murcia where infections are rampant among those in the 20-29 age group with a 14 day incidence in excess of 700.