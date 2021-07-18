



The latest cumulative incidence data of coronavirus in Valencian municipalities continues to show a worrying picture of the Community as we approach the month of August. While waiting for the recently announced restrictions to come to fruition, the limitation of private and public meetings to 10 people and a curfew in 32 municipalities, the growth of the new wave continues to develop exponentially.

According to the update of July 15 – the last one carried out – only 10 coastal municipalities are not at extreme risk due to the accumulated incidence. That is, only a dozen localities which have recorded fewer than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

The only positive data is that hospital pressure is increasing much more slowly than in the third wave, where 4,500 people were being treated in hospital for the virus with over 600 patients in ICUs, figures from which we are still a long way from.

Likewise, between January and February, more than one hundred daily deaths were being registered in the Region, while now there are hardly any daily deaths. Proof that the vaccination is working.

To date, only 10 coastal towns register less than 250 accumulated incidence cases, four of them have less than 5,000 inhabitants, Cabanes (134 from IA), Xilxes (0 from IA), La Llosa (101) and Guardamar from la Safor (0), and six are medium or large cities: l’Alfàs del Pi (189 in IA), Elx (203), Torrevieja (179), Orihuela (124) and Pilar de la Horadada (76).