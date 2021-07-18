



By Andrew Atkinson

Ryan Moore romped to a 8 1/2 lengths victory on Aidan O’Brien trained Snowfall landing the Juddmonte Group 1 Irish Oaks over 1m 4f at the Curragh on Saturday.

“We purposely let her down a little from Epsom as the season’s going to roll on from now and it was soft ground there.

“The plan was to come here and then go on to the Yorkshire Oaks – then she’ll be ready for the autumn.

“She’s very special, very smart. She has a lot of quality,” said O’Brien.

Snowfall (2-7) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info coolly went into the lead, going clear of stablemate Divinely (11-1), with Nicest (10-1), third.

Snowfall becomes O’Brien’s second filly to complete the Oaks-Irish Oaks double after Alexandrova in 2006.

“All her runs this year have been impressive. Aidan’s always had a high opinion of her,” said winning jockey Moore.

“She got to the front very easily and the step-up suited her. She’s got a little stronger over the winter and there’s no reason she can’t continue improving.

“She’s very professional – and a treat to ride,” added Moore.

Photo Twitter . The Curragh Racecourse

The post Juddmonte Group 1 Irish Oaks winner Snowfall ‘very special, very smart – she has a lot of quality’ – Aidan O’Brien appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.