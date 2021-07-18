



By Andrew Atkinson

Boudica Bay trained by Eric Alston and ridden by Jason Hart landed the 5f Racing Fillies Handicap at Haydock Park on Saturday night completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 591,825 12-horse winning accumulator.

Six-year-old Boudica Bay made all, staying on well in the final furlong to gain a 3/4 length win over David O’Meara trained Radrizzani (16-1) to follow up a win at Nottingham in June.

Copper And Five (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a winning selection at Ripon. Each-way tips Firebomb (4-1) and Roseabad (7-1) ran second. Tips, Chase The Dollar (evens) and Burscough (11-4) finished second.

Taste The Fear (10-3) and Dal Horrisgle (1-5) were winning tips at Market Rasen. Each-way tips Pink Eyed Pedro (14-1) and Little Stevie (4-1) placed. Al Kherb (5-2) ran second.

Calagogo (4-9) was a winning selection at Cartmel. Astute Boy (4.50) non-runner. Snowfall (2-7) was a winning tip at The Curragh.

Moon Island (15-8) was a winning selection at Doncaster. Just Frank (11-2) tipped each-way finished third.

Albahr (2-5) was a winning selection at Haydock Park. Broken Rifle (6.20); Isle of Lismore (7.20); Canoodled (8.50) non-runners.

Real World (15-8) was a winning tip at Newbury. Devil’s Angel (17-2), Golden Pass (2-1) and Amazing Red (17-2) returned a 270-1 treble at Newmarket.

Caption:

Eric Alston trained Boudica Bay completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 591,825 accumulator at Haydock.

The post Boudica Bay completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 591,825 accumulator appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.