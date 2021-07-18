Boudica Bay completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 591,825 accumulator

Andrew Atkinson
By Andrew Atkinson

Boudica Bay trained by Eric Alston and ridden by Jason Hart landed the 5f Racing Fillies Handicap at Haydock Park on Saturday night completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 591,825 12-horse winning accumulator.

Six-year-old Boudica Bay made all, staying on well in the final furlong to gain a 3/4 length win over David O’Meara trained Radrizzani (16-1) to follow up a win at Nottingham in June.

Copper And Five (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a winning selection at Ripon.  Each-way tips Firebomb (4-1) and Roseabad (7-1) ran second. Tips, Chase The Dollar (evens) and Burscough (11-4) finished second.

Taste The Fear (10-3) and Dal Horrisgle (1-5) were winning tips at Market Rasen. Each-way tips Pink Eyed Pedro (14-1) and Little Stevie (4-1) placed. Al Kherb (5-2) ran second.

Calagogo (4-9) was a winning selection at Cartmel. Astute Boy (4.50) non-runner. Snowfall (2-7) was a winning tip at The Curragh.

Moon Island (15-8) was a winning selection at Doncaster. Just Frank (11-2) tipped each-way finished third.

Albahr (2-5) was a winning selection at Haydock Park. Broken Rifle (6.20); Isle of Lismore (7.20); Canoodled (8.50) non-runners.

Real World (15-8) was a winning tip at Newbury. Devil’s Angel (17-2), Golden Pass (2-1) and Amazing Red (17-2) returned a 270-1 treble at Newmarket.

