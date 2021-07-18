



The new Amazon distribution centre opened in Alicante last week. This 8,000-square-foot, hub will employ 60 full-time permanent employees and create more than 300 contract drivers from Amazon’s five local partner delivery companies in the area.

This new logistics station in Alicante is the company’s second in the Valencian Community, following the centre in Paterna, that opened in 2017.

“We are delighted to invest in Alicante with a new logistics station that will provide efficient and much quicker delivery to customers. It will also create dozens of job opportunities for many different people and trades,” says Aída Villalobos, Manager of the new Amazon warehouse.

A further Amazon distribution hub is also about to open close to Corvera airport in the Murcian Community. Scheduled to begin operations in Autumn it will directly employ 1,200 people within three years of opening. The operations will move around 550,000 units. The multinational will provide coverage from the platform to the entire southeast of Spain and also to several European countries.