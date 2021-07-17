



The State Security Forces broke up a number of impromptu parties in the Valencian Community, during the early hours of Saturday morning, one of them of about 1,000 people in Torrevieja. The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Gloria Calero, said that the Civil Guard and the National Police dispersed the crowd “without notable incidents”.

The most notable of all the botellón’s took place in Torrevieja, when, at around 2:20 am, in the area of ​​the city’s natural pools, the local police reported a macro-bottle of about 1,000 people. After the warning, several Civil Guard patrols arrived at the scene and the eviction took place without incident.

Many other similar parties were also organized across the Alicante Province, but with a much smaller number of people, who were dispersed by the police patrols, all without incidents, the Government Delegate indicated in a statement.

In Castellón, the night passed without incident and in the province of Valencia, in general, the situation was also calm. In the city of València, specifically in the area of ​​the Plaza de Honduras, no massive influx of people was detected. However, the National Police issued a total of 61 sanctions for breach of night mobility restrictions: 18 in Valencia, 14 in Burjassot, eight in Gandia, seven in Mislata, six in Paterna, five in Xirivella and three in Quart de Poblet.

This is the first weekend of the current curfew in 32 Valencian municipalities after the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) gave its approval to the measure to reduce infections. The Government Delegation has reinforced the night shifts of the National Police and the Civil Guard to increase surveillance and “guarantee compliance with the measures.”

Gloria Calero thanked the agents for their work and their “commitment to the public to prevent the spread of the virus.”