



At long last the appalling state of roads in and around La Regia is finally being addressed with the announcement by the councillor for Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera, that asphalting work and improvements to the drinking water service and public lighting is now underway.

He said that some streets do not comply with the current regulatory conditions for accessibility, as well as for vehicular circulation. Pavements are overgrown by trees, thus making pedestrians walk on the road. There is also a lack of signposting for parking lots and the absence of horizontal road signs, both directional for circulation and parking, as well as pedestrian crossings.

“The work will be carried out in C/Isla Cabrera, Isla Dragonera, Isla Sardinia, Isla Córcega and Isla Formentera.