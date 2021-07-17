



The Councillor for Tourism and Markets, Darren Parmenter, has announced a new bus service that will link San Fulgencio with the La Marina area two days a week. The service will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays, market days, to enhance access to all commercial areas in the municipality. With 12 stops and five trips a day, the bus service is completely free.

Approximate journey time is 40 minutes, with departures at 9:00 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. The departure and arrival point of the buses from the urbanization area will take place on Tuesdays from C/Francisco de Quevedo (the sports area), while on Thursdays it will begin and end in the multipurpose area in the urban area.

There will be stops at the Post Office (Consumption Square), Avenida de Londres, the taxi rank in Plaza Sierra Castilla, the intersection of Avenida Europa and Calle Justo Antonio Quesada, the Tourist Office and the Center Doctor in Amsterdam street, San Francisco de Asís street, Charles de Gaulle street (El Oasis natural park), the multipurpose enclosure, San Isidro avenue and the commercial center of sector VIII.

The service is operating, at this stage, as a trial and will continue to do so until, at least September.