Racing news/tips Saturday Newbury. Newmarket. Ripon. Market Rasen. Cartmel





Chipotle eyes Newbury £200,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint

By Andrew Atkinson

Newbury showcases the £200,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint on Saturday with Chipotle (3.40) going to post well supported with jockey David Probert up.

10,000gns yearling purchase by trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and the Highflyer Bloodstock team, Chipotle was successful in winning both the Brocklesby and Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Probert, in the saddle in the wake of fellow jockey Charlie Bishop serving a suspension, said: “With Charlie being banned it’s a great opportunity.

“I’ve ridden for Eve numerous times this season and had a bit of luck for her.”

Chipotle goes to post as 2-1 favorite for the bumper £200,000 Super Sprint. Welshman Probert, 33, said: “He’s a very exciting ride – he won decisively at Royal Ascot and looks the obvious one to beat.

“Chipotle has a very good turn of foot, and showed that acceleration at Ascot – as long as we have pace to aim at he should be fine.”

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Home City (ew). 1.50 Real World (ew). 2.25 Zeeband. 3.00 Diligent Harry. 3.40 Chipotle. Gubbass (ew). 4.10 Seattle Rock. 4.45 Mawenzi. 5.20 Crimson Sand.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Annie’s Song (ew). 2.15 Devil’s Angel (ew). 2.55 Irish Admiral (ew). 3.30 Gold Pass. 4.05 Amazing Red. 4.40 Makashi. 5.15 Musicality (ew).

RIPON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.45 Accacia (ew). 3.20 Firebomb (ew). 3.55 Delph Crescent. 4.30 Roseabad. 5.05 Copper And Five (ew). 5.40 Chase The Dollar. 6.10 Burscough.

MARKET RASEN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Dal Horrisgle. 1.30 Al Kherb. 2.05 Snookered (ew). 2.40 Pink Eyed Pedro (ew). 3.10 Taste The Fear (ew). 3.50 Seven De Baune. 4.22 Little Stevie (ew).

CARTMEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Calagogo. 2.30 Suffi (ew). 3.05 Native Fighter (ew). 3.45 Goldencard (ew). 4.15 Demi Sang (ew). 4.50 Astute Boy (ew). 5.25 Sarvi.

The post Racing news/tips Saturday Newbury. Newmarket. Ripon. Market Rasen. Cartmel appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.