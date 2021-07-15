



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón (PP) was in court on Wednesday where he answered a complaint by Los Verdes for alleged violation of the fundamental rights of councillors, in that he allegedly denied them access to public information on municipal management.

The complaint accuses the mayor of failing to respond to almost 90 requests for access to information from Los Verdes over the last two years.

Dolón answered questions for about an hour and a half prior to which the spokesman for Los Verdes, Israel Muñoz, attended appeared in court as a witness .