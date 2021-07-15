



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos couple George and Brenda Stanhope missed their daughter Beverley’s funeral in Manchester, due to the coronovirus restrictions underlined by the isolation legislation in the UK.

Mother of two Beverley, 59, who died suddenly in June was cremated on July 14. Her brothers Nigel, Warren, sister Sharon, daughter Lauren, son Oliver, along with family and friends were in attendance.

Friends in Spain celebrated the life of Beverely, the eldest daughter of Octogenarians George, 83, and Brenda, 80.

“We might not be together at Bev’s funeral in the UK but it did not stop us celebrating her life,” said Brenda.

“It’s not goodbye, my mum will always be in my heart. I know she is still here guiding us and protecting us.

“Every time I see a butterfly, I know she’s here. It’s the memories we have that matter most”, said daughter Lauren.

Main caption: Brenda and George Stanhope with a photograph of daughter Bev.