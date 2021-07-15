



By Andrew Atkinson

The Mayor of Mazarrón, Gaspar Miras, has requested that the Regional Ministry of Health implement a curfew in the municipality- from 2am-6am – to curb the increase in Covid cases.

Mayor Miras said: “The situation is very worrying,” as coronovirus positive cases in the municipality continue to increase.

Covid data in mid-July showed an increase in the 14-day accumulated incidence rate in Mazarrón, at 514.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The regional health authorities decision to leave Mazarrón at level 3, instead of moving it to level 4, has been criticised.

That decision was made, in order to ensure that the businesses working in the hostelry sector were able to continue working – making-up revenue lost during the start coronovirus pandemic.

The regional health minister said outbreaks in the three municipalities, Mazarrón, Torre Pacheo and Librilla, were localised – and under control.

However, the local council is calling for the regional government to take further measures and re-impose a curfew.

From July 16 Covid19 vaccinations began for those aged between 20-29 at a time when reports cited unvaccinated young people were socialising – without following health and safety regulations.