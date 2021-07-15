



The Port of Cartagena welcomed the first international cruise ship of the post-covid era, the AIDA Perla on Wednesday, which arrived from Malaga as part of a Mediterranean cruise.

“It is the first visit of eight that are planned in Cartagena that the AIDA shipping company will make in the next 3 months, which are added to the 33 other cruise ships that are expected to arrive at the Port this year.

The ship was met by an entourage of politicians, including the city mayor Noelia Arroyo and the General Director of Quality Tourism, Carlos Peñafiel.

Passengers began leaving the ship during the early morning climbing onto 16 buses with a total of 36 scheduled excursions. The tourists, the majority of German nationality, were able to choose between visits to the Roman Theatre, Torres Park or a visit to the city in bubble groups with a guide.

At the welcoming ceremony, the mayor stressed that “Cartagena is a safe destination . We have all the certifications, in addition to clear protocols, trained personnel and safe corridors that avoid contagions. We are a safe place, and our tourist resources are adapted to any level of health alert that is required”.