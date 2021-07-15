



The Rojales Pantomime Group are raring to get up and running again after not being able to perform for the last two panto seasons due to Covid 19.

This time they are going after lots of buried treasure in the Carribbean in their very funny and unique version of TREASURE ISLAND which they hope to be able to entertain the general public to at the beginning of next year in the traditional ‘panto season’.

If joining your local Dramatic Theatre Group is on your list of things to do now is the chance for you to do something about it as YOU ARE INVITED to our Recruitment Event on Friday, July 30th to be held at The Tavern in Lo Crispin at 6pm. Why not come along for an hour and meet some of the cast and crew and see what a lovely friendly bunch we are, we might even buy you a drink………Oh yes we will!

We are all amateurs who enjoy entertaining the public so don’t be shy, this is a great way to get out and about again and meet new friends. We have an excellent Social Secretary who loves arranging social events for the Group throughout the year, so if you fancy acting, singing in the chorus or helping behind the scenes we would love you to come and meet us on the 30th July.

It’s fun, fun, fun all the way with the Rojales Pantomime Group as can be seen from this picture of our members enjoying the last Pantomime – Camelot.

For more information on how to join our Group email Doug McClone on douglasmcclone@yahoo.co.uk.