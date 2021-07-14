Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 14 July, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 14 July 2021

Irish Lotto Results

03 09 11 27 29 47 34

Plus 1 Lotto Results

01 02 07 17 21 44 35

Plus 2 Lotto Results

09 16 18 22 25 46 17

Jackpot (€): €6,123,735

Lotto Plus Raffle: 2128

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 Match 5 plus Bonus Match 5 Match 4 plus Bonus Match 4 Match 3 plus Bonus Match 3 Match 2 plus Bonus €3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €1,000,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €5,000.00 Match 5 €500.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €50.00 Match 4 €20.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €10.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €250,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €2,500.00 Match 5 €250.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €25.00 Match 4 €10.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €5.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

