Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 14 July, 2021

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 14 July 2021
Irish Lotto Results
03
09
11
27
29
47
34
Plus 1 Lotto Results
01
02
07
17
21
44
35
Plus 2 Lotto Results
09
16
18
22
25
46
17
Jackpot (€): €6,123,735
Lotto Plus Raffle: 2128
Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 17 July 2021

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6
Match 5 plus Bonus
Match 5
Match 4 plus Bonus
Match 4
Match 3 plus Bonus
Match 3
Match 2 plus Bonus€3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€1,000,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€5,000.00
Match 5€500.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€50.00
Match 4€20.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€10.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€250,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€2,500.00
Match 5€250.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€25.00
Match 4€10.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€5.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

