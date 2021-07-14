Four million euro sale price on abandoned Santa Pola hotel





Eleven years ago the Rocas Blancas hotel, located on the N332 at the entrance to Santa Pola was abandoned. Largely used by tourists, and also known as the JM hotel, the facility, with five floors, was used by many thousands of tourists for decades as they enjoyed the spa, outdoor pool, pub and gymnasium.

Now the real estate agency Wallapop has put it on the market on their second-hand sale and purchase platform for the price of 4,247,857 euros.

When the hotel first closed its doors in 2010 due to the economic crisis at the time, there was speculation that the drug trafficker Ángel Suárez, known as Cásper, wanted to acquire it and turn it into one of the largest brothels in Europe but his imprisonment for 89 years for crimes of torture, threats, injuries, drug trafficking, illegal detention and illegal possession of weapons, soon put paid to that.

Casper was released from prison in early January because of his advanced cancer. He died on 3 February in Madrid.

Since then, the abandoned building has become the object of regular vandalism, including a fire that was started by a group of youths in 2019. To prevent such behaviour, the bank that assumes ownership of the property was required to increase security measures, build a wall and block up all possible entrances to the abandoned complex.

What was a three-star hotel with a glass palace, a spa as one of its great attractions, a place to celebrate wedding banquets and large functions, may now have a new owner, but only one who can afford the price tag of more than 4 million euros.