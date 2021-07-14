



The 67th edition of the Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest to be held in the Eras de la Sal from 18 to 24 July will be presented by a familiar face, the Madrid television personality Carolina Casado. It will be the eighth time that she will have been involved in the choral event.

Casado presented the Contest between 2009 and 2015, and again in 2021, the 66th edition that was much reduced, being held over just 4 nights

In appointing her once again the Municipal Board said that they very much valued her, as well as the affection which she pays toward the engagement.

The presenter will wear outfits designed by the prestigious Rubén Hernández and Alejandro de Miguel, announcing that “I am looking forward to being able to meet again with the wonderful people of Torrevieja and caressing the love for the Habanera that you have instilled in me, in the magical area of ​​the Eras de la Sal”.

A special program will be recorded for Televisión Española during the seven evenings, which will be broadcast on La 2 and Canal Internacional.