



By Andrew Atkinson

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport and five additional airports in the Aena network in Spain have been awarded 5 star status by the COVID-19 Safety Ratings programme.

The Covid-19 Safety Ratings programme is specifically for the airport sector under group auditors who visited the six airports, inspecting measures implemented by Aena to guarantee the safety of passengers and workers.

Audits evaluate up to 175 security protocols, introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce risk and improve the well-being of passengers and airport workers.

COVID-19 application measures include: to restrict access to terminals, COVID-19 test facilities, application and signalling of social distancing, health controls, requirement to use facemasks by passengers, availability and visibility of hydroalcoholic gel devices and sale of PPE/masks, air flow and improved ventilation filters at the terminal.

Cleaning and monitoring of public areas, bathrooms, restaurant areas. Safety control: hygiene policies and compliance with personal PPE.

Internationally renowned airport research and studies consultancy Skytrax undertake the COVID-19 programme ratings.

The Spanish 5 star airports are: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife North-Ciudad de la Laguna.