By Andrew Atkinson

San Javier born football star Marta Penalver was welcomed back home after a successful season in Italy with Citta de Falconara by Councillor for Sports of San Javier, Sergio Martínez and mayor Councillor Estíbaliz Masegosa.

Marta, on summer vacation visiting family and friends, won the 2021 Italian Cup and the 2021 Italian league runners-up title.

San Javier futsal star Marta and Councillor for Sports of San Javier, Sergio Martínez.
Spain International cap Marta, 27, began her career aged 10 at the San Javier Soccer School.

The Councillor for Sports, and mayor Estíbaliz Masegosa congratulated Marta who showed them the two medals of her latest achievements in Italy.

