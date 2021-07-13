



By Andrew Atkinson

A car driver who was under the influence of alcohol ended up in the sea at La Manga after his vehicle ran-off the road.

The unnamed male, 25, was travelling from Cabo de Palos driving along the Gran Vía de La Manga when the incident occurred.

Police sources reported the male, who was unharmed in the accident, tested positive following a breathalyser test.

The incident occurred at 6.30am when San Javier Local Police received a call informing them.

The male is facing prosecution following the incident. The car was removed by a crane.

Caption: Car travelling from Cabo de Palos ended up in sea at La Manga when vehicle ran-off road.