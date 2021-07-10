



Are you looking for a good book to read? Then come out to meet local authors and poets at the upcoming Writers’ Exhibition in Campoverde. Signed copies of their books will be available for purchase.

The writers will also do readings of their prose and poetry. It’s an event suitable of all ages. Cava and nibbles will be available. This exciting event will be held Saturday 24th July from 11 to 2 pm at the Campoverde Church and Community Hall, located at Av. Del Pino, Pinar de Campoverde.

Some of the published authors attending the event with copies of their works will be:

American author Nancy Blodgett Klein. She recently published two books, one fiction and non-fiction. Her well-reviewed novel is titled, Torn Between Worlds: A Mexican Immigrant’s Journey to Find Herself, while the non-fiction work is an anthology of true stories written by members of the Torrevieja Writers’ Circle titled, Life Lessons: Guidance of All Ages.

Canadian author Darlene Foster. She has published eight books for children, including the recently released Amanda in Malta: The Sleeping Lady. This book is part of the Amanda Travels Adventures series.

English author Susan Champion, who published the lovely paperback book Prayer, Praise and Poetry, will also be there, among other authors.