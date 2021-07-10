



The Torrevieja City Council has once again resorted to the emergency route to directly award a contract that exceeds, by a wide margin the spending threshold of the minor contract. This time it has awarded for 100,200 euros to the company Instalaciones Blanco Navarro for the replacement of the air conditioning equipment at the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) where the main “vaccinodrome” of the Torrevieja health department has been operating since the beginning of the year

Councillor Federico Alarcón (PP) said that the emergency route has been justified with a Public Health report that warns that temperatures are far too high in the building, reaching in excess of 26 C. He said that there is a need to maintain the sanitary conditions of the centre to maintain the mass vaccination rate.

The CMO, which was built in 2005 in parallel with the construction of the Habaneras Shopping Centre, has an air conditioning system that has been causing problems for years. Many of those people who have used it in recent months have been able to verify that in the main hall there is a constant drip of water leaks that are coming from the damaged air conditioning system.