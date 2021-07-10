



Throughout lockdown, I’ve had the pleasure of performing through the Live Lounge Costa Blanca, a Facebook page of dedicated performers that was set up in March 2020 to bring you live shows, so this week I’ve decided to pop a few questions to & a great friend of mine.

So Sonia, can you tell me a little bit about yourself?

I was born in Northern Ireland, my son, parents & siblings still live there. I’m married to Benny who performs his Elton John & Billy Joel shows here. I have 3 grown up kids, & we moved to the Costa Blanca 15 years ago. I worked in a British College of hair & beauty, teaching & examining hairdressing/barbering before opening up my own salon ‘Red’s Cutting Edge’ in Lomos De Cabo Roig.

I’ve adapted well into the Spanish Culture, I enjoy the international community & taking care of the LLCB page. My motto in life is keeping positive, keeping busy & enjoying life.

What would be your favourite moment to date on the Live Lounge?

Every moment is special due to the fact that the artists are still performing with Theme Nights. It’s so inspiring & our gang love it. Finally getting to meet up at Benny’s gig & have a drink at the 1st LLCB reunion was great. I love that the audience from across the miles still tune in & enjoy the music with great appreciation.

I thoroughly enjoyed all of the Xmas & New Year’s personal messages from our artists wishing all of the gang a prosperous & healthy New Year. There are special moments for every show & I wish to thank everyone who is so supportive.

What is the toughest part of being admin?

Now! There are no tough parts as we are a fantastic team that works together & supports each other all of the time. I must admit that all of the admin are always grateful & understanding of each other.

What are the future plans for the Live Lounge page?

Last May 2020 when the Spanish lockdown finished, the page was due to be closed but due to determination we kept it running. Due to the fact that it’s a viewer’s page & has kept people’s spirits high during these difficult times, we have all met new friends along our journey & we still communicate across the miles to people who are still in lockdown especially on birthdays & on personal levels.

The LLCB brings a lot of joy to those living on their own, so a hello from each other is special. The page will ALWAYS be left open for our artists to perform & I’ll advertise any upcoming gigs for them. I also post a positive thought for the day, every day. We still get new followers. A great reunion is definitely needed.

How do you balance your day with everything you do?

Even though I have a busy schedule between work & family, I thoroughly enjoy taking time out making sure that posters are put up & shared, even when the performers go live to promote their fabulous dedicated work. I balance my day with prior planning & checking that artists know the timetable. Communication & Understanding is definitely the key to running the page smoothly; it makes it easier for me to get on with other commitments.

On behalf of us all on the Live Lounge, we’d like to thank Sonia for her commitment to ourselves, our viewers & the page.