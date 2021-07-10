Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 10 July, 2021

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 10 July 2021
Irish Lotto Results
17
27
30
35
42
47
34
Plus 1 Lotto Results
09
16
17
25
36
39
20
Plus 2 Lotto Results
03
13
14
36
39
45
35
Jackpot (€): €5,758,719
Lotto Plus Raffle: 4038
Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 14 July 2021
€6,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 5,758,7190Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 57,1740€ 0
Match 5€ 1,55822€ 34,276
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 16951€ 8,619
Match 4€ 57984€ 56,088
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 301,224€ 36,720
Match 3€ 1017,290€ 172,900
Match 2 plus Bonus*€312,233€ 36,699

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0001€ 5,000
Match 5€ 50013€ 6,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5051€ 2,550
Match 4€ 20999€ 19,980
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,321€ 13,210
Match 3€ 317,440€ 52,320
Match 2 plus Bonus*€213,207€ 26,414

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5001€ 2,500
Match 5€ 25015€ 3,750
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2532€ 800
Match 4€ 10870€ 8,700
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,181€ 5,905
Match 3€ 316,011€ 48,033
Match 2 plus Bonus*€211,405€ 22,810

