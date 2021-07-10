Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 10 July, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 10 July 2021

Irish Lotto Results

17 27 30 35 42 47 34

Plus 1 Lotto Results

09 16 17 25 36 39 20

Plus 2 Lotto Results

03 13 14 36 39 45 35

Jackpot (€): €5,758,719

Lotto Plus Raffle: 4038

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 14 July 2021

€6,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 5,758,719 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 57,174 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,558 22 € 34,276 Match 4 plus Bonus € 169 51 € 8,619 Match 4 € 57 984 € 56,088 Match 3 plus Bonus € 30 1,224 € 36,720 Match 3 € 10 17,290 € 172,900 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 12,233 € 36,699

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 1 € 5,000 Match 5 € 500 13 € 6,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 51 € 2,550 Match 4 € 20 999 € 19,980 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,321 € 13,210 Match 3 € 3 17,440 € 52,320 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 13,207 € 26,414

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 1 € 2,500 Match 5 € 250 15 € 3,750 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 32 € 800 Match 4 € 10 870 € 8,700 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,181 € 5,905 Match 3 € 3 16,011 € 48,033 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 11,405 € 22,810

How to play the Irish Lotto