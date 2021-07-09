Varian eyes John Smith’s G3 Silver Cup Stakes glory at York with Fujaira Prince





By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian saddles Fujaira Prince (2.20) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the John Smith’s Group 3 Silver Cup Stakes ridden by Andrea Atzeni at York on Saturday.

At Ascot Callum Shepherd is on board William Knight trained Spanish Kiss (2.25) tipped to win the Class 3 betfred.com Handicap over 1m 6f having won at Newmarket and York this season.

Charlie Hills saddles Khaadem (3.25) with Dane O’Niell up, tipped each-way in the C1 Plate Stakes over 7 furlongs at Chester.

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Ajyaall (ew); Lexington Knight (ew). 2.20 Fujaira Prince (ew). 2.55 Arctic Fox (ew); Kangaroo Point (ew). 3.30 Night Candle. 4.05 Astro King (ew); Aaddeey (ew). 4.40 One Amoro (ew). 5.15 George Bowen (ew); Spanish Angel (ew).

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Unspoken (ew). 2.25 Spanish Kiss. 3.00 Century Dream (ew). 3.35 Significantly (ew); Hurricane Ivor (ew). 4.10 Achelois. 4.45 Dhushan (ew). 5.20 Spanish Star (ew).

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.15 Costa Adeje. 2.50 Zim Baby. 3.25 Khaadem (ew). 4.00 Monbaher. 4.35 Gabriel The One (ew). 5.10 Cuban Breeze. 5.40 Cuban Dancer.

HAMILTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.50 Sagittarius. 6.20 Spirit Power (ew). 6.50 Strike Red. 7.20 Magna Moralia (ew). 7.50 Love Of Zoffany. 8.20 Absolute Dream (ew). 8.50 Water Iris.

