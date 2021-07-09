ROCK ON TOMMY!





Marquand plethora of Newmarket rides including Starman in Darley July Cup G1 Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Marquand has a plethora of rides at Newmarket on Saturday, including Ed Walker trained Starman (4.25) in the 19 runners Darley July Cup G1 Stakes over 6 furlongs.

Starman tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was noted when winning a Class 1 over 6f at York in May.

Tim Easterby saddles Art Power (14-1) with Sylvester De Sousa up, worthy of each-way support.

Roger Teal trained Oxted eyes back-to-back glory under Cieren Fallon, going head to head with Starman, who defeated Oxted when landing the Duke Of York Stakes.

Royal Ascot Jersey Stakes victor Creative Force, Clive Cox trained Rohaan, supplemented, Line Of Departure, Extravagant Kid, ridden by Frankie Dettori, Summerghand, Emaraaty Ana and Garrus are amongst runners going to post.

Darley July Cup Group One Stakes 6 furlongs runners, jockeys/draw.

1 Art Power (17) Silvestre de Sousa

2 Brando (1) Tom Eaves

3 Emaraaty Ana (15) Jack Mitchell

4 Extravagant Kid (12) Frankie Dettori

5 Garrus (9) Rossa Ryan

6 Glen Shiel (14) Hollie Doyle

7 Glorious Journey (11) James Doyle

8 Good Effort (7) Ray Dawson

9 Oxted (16) Cieren Fallon

10 Starman (4) Tom Marquand

11 Summerghand (13) Martin Harley

12 Chil Chil (8) Rob Hornby

13 Creative Force (3) William Buick

14 Dragon Symbol (6) Oisin Murphy

15 Line Of Departure (5) David Egan

16 Method (2) Sean Levey

17 Rohaan (18) Shane Kelly

18 Supremacy (19) Adam Kirby

19 Miss Amulet (10) Billy Lee

William Haggas saddles Spirit Of Bermuda (2.05) ridden by Tom Marquand in the Bedford Lodge C2 over 7f tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Marquand and Haggas team-up with Kaheall (2.40) tipped to land the bet365 Mile Handicap, having won the last three outings.

Calm Skies (1.30). Dhabab (3.15) trained by John and Thady Gosden is selected to win the bet365 Group 2 Superlative Stakes with Frankie Dettori up.

Motakhayyel (3.50) trained by Richard Hannon top weight 9st 10lbs, under Dettori; Haggas trained Ametist, ridden by Tom Marquand, and Mark Tregonning trained Perotto, with William Buick up, are tipped each-way in the 20 runners bet365 Bunbury Cup over 7f.

Ed Walker saddles Parachute (5.00) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Tom Marquand in the finale.

Caption: Hollie Doyle and partner Tom Marquand who rides Starman in Darley July Stakes at Newmarket. Photo: Twitter.

The post ROCK ON TOMMY! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.