Joseph O’Brien eyes glory with Chitra and Isle Of Sark at Navan





By Andrew Atkinson

Joseph O’Brien saddles Chitra (2.45) ridden by Mikey Sheehy tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the 20 runners Galway 5 furlongs Handicap at Navan on Saturday.

Former jockey turned trainer O’Brien is also noted in saddling Isle Of Sark (3.20) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF over 1m 2f.

James J Doyle rides Hot Sunset (1.00) in the Irish EBF 5f Auction Series Maiden selected each-way.

Doyle is up on Mickey The Steel (1.35) tipped each-way in the 20 runners Lynn Lodge Stud Maiden over 5f. Geocentric (2.10).

Donnacha O’Brien trained Easily (3.55) is tipped to land the Bohermeen Apprentice Handicap over 1m 2f.

James J Doyle rides Eloy D’amerval (4.30) trained by A. McNamara tipped to win the NavanRacecourse.ie Handicap over 1m 2f.

Duquesa Beach (5.05) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the NavanRacecourse.ie Handicap over 1m 2f.

Captions: Joseph O’Brien saddles Chitra (2.45) and Isle Of Sark (3.20) at Navan.

