



UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July if they have been fully vaccinated.

They will, however, still need to pay for Covid tests before and after their return, the transport secretary said.

Grant Shapps told MPs that under-18s returning from amber list places would also be exempt from quarantine.

Travel industry leaders said the change was a “positive step” but called for the amber list to be expanded.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:

“This is the news that UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel. Instead of a handful of destinations to choose from, this news means our customers can plan and look forward to flights and holidays across 40 Green and Amber list destinations this summer.

“We will be restarting flights and holidays to all Amber List destinations from 19th July 2021 onwards and we are ready for the wave of demand that this long-awaited and very welcome news will bring. We know how much customers want to jet off on our flights and ATOL protected package holidays, and we are ready to fly them away. Our team of colleagues could not be more excited to take customers on their much-awaited holidays and to deliver our award-winning VIP customer service.

“With the Government looking to unlock restrictions from 19th July, we have been calling for international travel not to be left behind, so this is an extremely positive step forward for the travel industry. It is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away, and we cannot wait to take them on their well-deserved holidays.

“We look forward to the Scottish and Northern Ireland Governments following suit and await further good news from the devolved nations.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to look after customers and independent travel agent partners throughout the pandemic. We have built up a huge amount of trust thanks to our response and with sunnier skies in view we cannot wait to get back to doing what we do best, which is looking after customers on their flights and holidays.

“We will of course continue to review our programme in line with further updates from the Government.”