



Racing San Miguel have promoted youth prodigies Jorge Martínez and Antonio Rico (pictured) to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 first team squad for the 2021-22 season.

“Jorge and Antonio completed their training with us as youth players last season,” said first team coach Dani Perez Williscroft.

“These are the first confirmations of a course that is exciting, in which local players will have a special role.

“Jorge Martínez plays centre-back, winger and wingback. A player who stands out for his speed and perseverance.

“He has had a great youth campaign, where he has been a fundamental piece in the red-and-blue defence.

“Antonio Rico is a centre forward and can also play as a midfielder. He has captained the youth’s great season, being the team’s top scorer with 12 goals in 17 games.

“In addition, he has already made his debut in the first team, scoring a goal against Monnegre. A player who remembers his relative, the legendary Racing San Miguel striker, Pirri.

“We wish them the best of luck in the season ahead. It is a pride to have San Miguel players trained in our quarry, and we will continue working to keep it that way,” added Dani.

In addition to the youth promotions, Antonio José Jiménez has joined the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Utility player Antonio, a prodigy of Horadada youth team, moved to Kelme, prior to Torrepacheco and Pinatar Arena, in the third division in his first year as a senior.

After a brief stint in futsal, he returned to UD Horadada in the 1st Regional in the 2017-18 season, gaining promotion to Regional Preferente.

While at Horadada he suffered a knee injury that saw him sidelined. In 2020 he returned to action at Rafal.

“With all the support that this team is giving me and the treatment I have received, I am going to do everything I can to make sure that I give them my very best,” said Antonio.

“I signed for Racing San Miguel in a bid to help the club achieve promotion to the Preferente next season,” added Antonio.