



By Andrew Atkinson

Atletico Madrid prodigy Carlos Mendes Gomes refuses to be an icon at Morecambe FC after netting an historic penalty at Wembley in the League 2 play-off final against Newport County.

“To be fair, I think that every single man that is part of this club can call himself a hero,” said Mendes Gomes reflecting on his glory.

After the coronavirus affected season Mendes Gomes, 22, said: “It’s been a tough year – but an enjoyable one.

“I’ve played a part during the season and, obviously, that’s what you want as a player.”

On his penalty winning goal that took the club to League 1 for the first time in the Shrimps history, Mendes Gomes, who moved to Spain aged 15, said: “You have to be confident in moments like that.

“I try not to go through the emotions and just be calm and composed, even though I knew how much it would mean for this football club to go up.”

Getafe and Atletico Madrid youth Mendes Gomes added: “Historic moments have happened at Wembley stadium – one of them is Morecambe going up.”