



It is now official, the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation has just made public the Spanish team that will take part in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, and among those selected is the athlete from Torrevieja, Luis Manuel Corchete Martínez, who will represent Spain in the 50km race on 6 August.

Corchete has spent a lifetime dedicated to athletics, specifically to walking.

Born in Torrevieja, he began his career at the age of seven at the municipal athletics school and later at the Torrevieja Athletics Club.

Now, at 37 years of age, he has achieved Olympic qualification and is proud to be taking Torrevieja across the world to Japan.