



The female cadet team of the Torrevieja Tennis Club took third place in the Spanish Championships by defeating the Valencia Tennis Club by 2-0, in the 9th edition of the MAPFRE Spanish Cadet Team Tennis Championship “Yellow last month at the Atlètic Terrassa Hockey Club, in the province of Barcelona.

During a strong start the Torrevieja Tennis Club beat the Covadonga de Gijón Club 2-0 and the Tarragona Tennis Club in the quarterfinals by 2-0; However, in a semi final tie that lasted almost 8 hours, they drew the singles but fell to defeat in a decisive doubles rubber against Club Atlético Montemar 2-1.

Congratulations to the players Candela Aparisi, Blanca Pico, Carla Verdú and their captain David Pérez Lalanda for their excellent attitude and generous effort.

In other news the Junior team of the Torrevieja Tennis Club will travel to the Real Zaragoza Tennis Club to play the IV Spanish team championship that will be held from this week, and the champion of the Valencian Under 14’s, will debut in the Infantil championship of Spain that is also held this week at the Montemar Atletico Club.