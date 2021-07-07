Orihuela to have a new dog park





Orihuela will soon have a new dog park. The project has been allocated the amount of 17,844.13 euros should be completed within a period of two months.

The Department of Infrastructure, Services and Maintenance plans to begin the construction of a dog park in the municipal green area located on Avenida Doctor Gómez Pardo Ródenas to fulfill the demand of the residents which currently does not have a space in which dogs can play and run loose.

“For this reason, a closed enclosure is created in which the dogs can be loose, controlled and without danger of escaping, mainly ensuring that the pets have enough land to run and play with the agility modules,” said Councilor Ángel Noguera.

The project includes the installation of perimeter fencing, two manual opening and closing doors, informational posters, benches, waste bins, a fountain adapted for pets and agility modules.

The Councillor for Infrastructures pointed out that, “for the proper enjoyment of the facility, users must comply at all times with what is established in the ordinance of possession and protection of animals, such as always picking up excrement, supervising the animal, and be muzzling and leashing potentially dangerous dogs.”