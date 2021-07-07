



The Pascual Flores sailed out of Torrevieja on Tuesday as it embarked on a new European Tour with an eventual destination of Bremerhaven in Germany where it will join in a festival of historic ships from across the world from 9 to 12 August.

However, the first visit to Torrevieja by the schooner since its restoration by the Nao Victoria Foundation, has created unprecedented interest, with more than 3,000 Torrevieja residents and tourists visiting the boat last week, both on deck and down below, in just the five days that it has been harboured in the port.

Cameras and mobiles were aplenty with many families taking the opportunity to record images that they will long remember on board this iconic vessel.

The first destination for the ship is a return to Huelva, from where it will begin an Atlantic crossing that will take it to La Coruña, before a number of different French ports and then on to Nantes, where it will meet the Andalusian Galleon.

The two ships will them sail together across the north of Europe to their destination in Germany, where they will be present from August 9 to 12 at the Bremerhaven Maritime Festival along with many other large and historic ships from around the world.

This will be the very first occasion that the Torrevieja ship will participate in a international maritime festival.

Every port visited will be significant for the city of Torrevieja, since the Pascual Flores will bear the name of Torrevieja as a tourist city which, to the delight of the general public, it will return to for it’s second visit in October.