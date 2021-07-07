



Montesinos and Rojales go-ahead to recover old railway line between San Isidro and Torrevieja for €3m cycling-running route

By Andrew Atkinson

Following over a decade of talks Los Montesinos and Rojales have learned that the track along the old railway line between San Isidro and Torrevieja, has been given the go-ahead for a cycling and running route.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butrón and Sports Councillor Ana Belen Juarez Pastor, have been studying the feasibility of recovering the old railway line since 2010.

“We have knocked on many doors since then, until a couple of months ago the Regional Minister for Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain García, visited us, a person committed to the sustainability of the territory,” said Mayor Butron.

“We presented the project to him and on July 6 he has publicly confirmed that the Department is going to execute it, with the commitment and support of the municipalities involved, Los Montesinos, Rojales, Algorfa, Daya Nueva, Dolores, Catral, Callosa de Segura and San Isidro,” said Ana Belen.

The project with a budget of €3m, allowing the connection of natural spaces and localities, will be a tourist attraction and promote business initiatives – an engine of progress for the Vega Baja region.

The Mayor of Rojales, Antonio Pérez and Councillors Jesús Martínez and Fernando Suria, were present at the presentation of the greenway “Tren de la Sal” by the Regional Minister for Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain.

“The action that is already underway foresees an investment of €3m and an execution period of three years.

“The plan crosses nine municipalities, including Rojales, and runs for the most part along the old Albatera-Torrevieja railway line,” said Rojales Mayor Antonio Perèz.

In addition, it will connect with other cycling tourism projects, already executed or in project, such as the Camino del Hondo or the Moncayo, from Guardamar to Rojales.

Caption: Mayors and Councillors at the presentation of the greenway “Tren de la Sal” by the Regional Minister for Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain.