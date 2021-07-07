DREAMS DO COME TRUE!





Santiago Lopez National Kick Boxing Champion, at 41

By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

Santiago Lopez took the 2021 National Kick Boxing title in Madrid – fulfilling a lifetime ambition and dream.

“My lifetime ambition and dream was to train a Champion – or be a Champion,” Santiago told The Leader.

In 2013 Vivienne Shepherd, owner of Quesada Fitness Gym, asked Santiago what his dreams were.

During the last eight years he has coached numerous Provincial and National Champions, in all age groups and categories of Kick Boxing and Boxing.

July 2021 was his first personal opportunity to compete in the Seniors over 94 Kg in Azuqueca de Henares Madrid – coming home as National Champion.

His student Ricardo Parraga also won the silver medal in the under 74 kgs light contact category.

“Santiago has worked tirelessly through those years, studying and gaining qualifications in all aspects of the sport he loves,” Vivienne told The Leader.

“With the support of his wife Esther and three daughters, his priority was still to publicly thank his students, colleagues, co-workers, sparring partners and the local Town Hall for their encouragement and support,” said Vivienne.

“Sergio is a credit to his profession – with his dedication and passion – and an inspiration to others.

“Living proof, that when you follow your dreams, even if they start in a tiny run down gym, that anything and everything can be achieved,” added Vivienne.