



By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel’s Dani O’Rourke has come through a personal injury hit 2020-21 season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10, added to the coronavirus lockdown that hit football.

“The truth is that it has been a difficult season at the mental level with many casualties, injuries and stoppages and restrictions, due to COVID-19,” Dani told The Leader.

RSM were caught up in the coronavirus-hit postponed fixtures, that lead to a cut-off decision by the FFCV to place the top seven and bottom seven clubs grouped in promotion and relegation play-offs, respectively.

Racing San Miguel found themselves in the bottom seven, and a relegation battle on their hands.

The club achieved 1st Regional status for the 2021-22 campaign. Speaking exclusively to The Leader former CD Montesinos star Dani said: “In the end the Racing was ahead of the adversities – that were many – and the goal was achieved.”

Dani, sidelined for a lengthy period of the season, due to a serious knee injury, said: “On a personal level, if on top of that you add a knee injury – that leaves you away from playing again for a long time – it gets even harder.

“Thank God the team has a super professional in recovering from injuries of this type and you can enjoy the last games, reaching almost my best level, in which we have a bitter taste for the season.”

Looking ahead to the 2021-22 campaign, Dani added: “Next year if God wants, it will be better – and without injuries.”

Caption: Vazquinho and Racing San Miguel teammate Dani O’Rourke.