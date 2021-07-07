



Torrevieja’s councillor for Ong’s and Volunteering, Concha Sala, has said how grateful she is to more than 30 volunteers who have been working at the city’s mass vaccination centre, carrying out reception duties, taking temperatures, hand disinfection and providing information.

She underlined the exemplary work that is being done by members of many different associations, whose shifts are being coordinated by the Department of NGOs and Volunteering in support of the departments of Health and Emergencies.

In total, more than thirty people are helping out from groups such as Civil Protection Volunteers, pioneros en este servicio, Asila, Alimentos Solidarios, Donaciones Torrevieja and la Hospitalidad de Lourdes.

She added that there is still room for anyone wishing to provide their assistance and become part of the vaccination service by contacting the telephone number 637 758 072