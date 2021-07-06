



Swap your unwanted plastic bags for a reusable bag at Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar

During Plastic Free July, Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar are inviting customers to bring five used plastic bags into the store to exchange them for a free reusable fabric bag. The plastic bags will then be recycled to ensure that they do not go into landfill.

Store director, Lisa James, explains: ‘Plastic bags are a big problem for our environment as they can end up in landfill and break down to small, toxic particles, or in our oceans, where they are responsible for killing an estimated 100,000 marine animals each year. This is why we’re offering the first 50 customers to book an eye test free reusable bags in store during Plastic Free July.

We’re asking them to bring five used plastic bags to exchange, in the hope that it will encourage people to make the switch from plastic to reusable. We will then recycle the bags on their behalf.’

Eye tests are free and you can book by calling 965 083 273 or via the website www.specsavers.es. Then bring your used plastic bags into the store on Avda. País Valenciano 43-Bajo, Guardamar Del Segura for your appointment. The first 50 people to do so in July will receive a reusable, fabric bag.

Plastic Free July® is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution – so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities. Find out more at www.plasticfreejuly.org or visit to find your nearest store.