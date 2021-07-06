



By Andrew Atkinson

An unnamed male aged 65 was run over and killed by a Waste Collection vehicle in Los Náufragos in Torrevieja after falling into the the road along Desiderio Rodríguez Avenue.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, local police and Civil Guard attended the scene.

The area was cordoned off following the incident. Reports suggest the incident occurred after the man lost his balance and fell into the road as the waste vehicle was passing.

The corpse was transferred to the forensic Anatomical Institute to determine the cause of death.

Caption: Police cordon off area after man killed by waste vehicle in Torrevieja.