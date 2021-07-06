Mick Easterby goes ‘potty’ in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance





By Andrew Atkinson

Dual National Hunt and Flat racehorse trainer Mick Easterby has put up for auction 30 teapots to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“I have a nice collection of teapots that I am going to sell in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance,” said Mick.

“They make a nice collection, but you can also use them to grow plants in, or even outside as we all know Robins love to nest in old teapots!,” quipped Mick.

Veteran legend Mick, 90, gained his only Classic winner with Mrs McArdy in the 1977 1,000 Guineas.

Major successes include Lochnager, winner of the King’s Stand Stakes, July Cup and Nunthorpe Stakes in 1976; and Peterhof, winner of the Triumph Hurdle also in 1976.

His most recent British Pattern race winner came in the 2007 Winter Derby with Gentleman’s Deal.

Mick combines training racehorses with farming and has run a working farm at Sheriff Hutton since the 1950s. He also runs an annual Point-to-Point on his land at Sheriff Hutton in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance raising over £100,000.

If you are interested to bid for the tea pots go to: http://www.mickeasterby.co.uk/newsdetails.cfm?id=1034

Caption: Mick Easterby auctioning tea pots in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

