



The Civil Guard, within the framework of the CAELUM operation, has detained a 50-year-old man of Spanish nationality in Torrevieja as the alleged perpetrator of three crimes of sexual abuse and assault on minors under 16 in Masamagrell and Mallorca.

The Civil Guard investigation began in November 2020 after two residents of the town of Masamagrell, both parents of two minors, reported that an alleged adult, through an online game, had contacted his children.

After trying to gain the trust of the minors, he asked them for photos of sexual content and expressed his desire to make video calls.

The alleged perpetrator promised the minors that, in exchange for fulfilling his claims, he would deliver a series of virtual currencies from this game.

The agents, continuing with the investigation, managed to discover the User Nicknames, aliases used on the network, that the author used in the different platforms, applications, email accounts and IP addresses.

A third complaint for the same crime was lodged in the municipality of Santanyi, Mallorca.

On June 17, the Civil Guard of Masaamgrell, carried out a home search in the municipality of Torrevieja, intervening several computers, telephones, hard drives, USB’s and different documentation. A male was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of three crimes of abuse and sexual assault on minors under 16.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Court number 4 of Torrevieja, Alicante.