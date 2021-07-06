



Rojales Pantomime Group are definitely ready after not being able to perform for the last two seasons due to Covid-19 they are now in the process of arranging rehearsals for their very funny performance of TREASURE ISLAND early next year.

Even though the Group has kept in touch through various social events, when allowed, some of their members are sadly not able to continue their membership through various reasons.

Therefore, WE NEED YOU, oh yes we do………… we are looking for all different types of new members…….. actors, singers, stage hands, in fact, anyone who would like to have some fun and join our very entertaining pantomime group.

This is a great way to get out and about again and meet new people so, don’t be shy we are all amateurs looking to entertain the general public again after the long awful lockdown.

We are arranging a Recruitment Event at a local venue at the end of July and will publish further details so you can come along and meet our members. In the meantime, if you need more information about us or to join us please contact Doug McClone on douglasmcclone@yahoo.co.uk