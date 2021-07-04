Council relent as residents demand improved access





The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, met with residents of the urbanization Jardín del Mar III last week to check progress on the construction works of a pedestrian walkway between the nearby cul-de-sac to C/Joaquín García Sánchez, an area known as Doña Inés.

The works, which have a budget of 9,707 euros, began last Monday, and are expected to be fully completed during the next week.

The walkway is being erected following pressure from residents who demanded the need for improved access in and around the residential area.

The footbridge is being built using non-slip grooved boards with handrails on both sides, on a base of corrosion-protected steel.

The mayor said that the walkway will allow pedestrians to move through the area safely and comfortably, in accordance with current regulations on accessibility to the urban environment.

AGAMED have carried out the modification to a section of the drinking water network, thus allowing the construction of the staircase adjacent to the existing wall.