UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 3 July, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Sunday 04 July 2021 01 12 27 29 31 47 23

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2664

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 2 £2,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 114 £199,500 Match 4 £140 8,171 £1,143,940 Match 3 £30 164,471 £4,934,130 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,365,461 £2,730,922

£11,095,000