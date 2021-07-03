UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 3 July, 2021

The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Sunday 04 July 2021
01
12
27
29
31
47
23

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2664

Jackpot: £11,095,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0002£2,000,000
Match 5£1,750114£199,500
Match 4£1408,171£1,143,940
Match 3£30164,471£4,934,130
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip1,365,461£2,730,922

