SUPER SATURDAY





Super Heinz £48,422 – 8,555-1 seven-horse accumulator

Magnificent 7 *Hadman 2-1*True Courage 11-2*Alpinista 11-4*Portfolio 9-4 *Unconquerable 2-1*Strawberri 2-1*Makram 3-1

Alpinista tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins G2 bet365 Lancashire Oaks

Makram (3-1) lands Coral Handicap at Sandown, Leicester 21-1 double, Naas 9-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Sir Mark Prescott trained Alpinista (11-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 2 bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on Saturday under jockey Luke Morris.

Tips, Dhushan (2.05) was withdrawn after losing a shoe.

Aaddeey (3.15) and Valyrian Steel, tipped in the bet365 Old Newton Cup, won by Andrew Balding trained Alounak (14-1), and Fivethousandtoone (4.25) non-runners, due to the soft, good to soft in places going.

Michael Bell trained fromthehorsesmouth.info tips True Courage (11-2), and Sir Michael Stoute trained Portfolio (9-4) owned by HM The Queen, under Pat Dobbs, were winning selections at Leicester completing a 21-1 double.

Roger Charlton trained Makram (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Coral Proud to Support British Racing Handicap at Sandown Park, under James Doyle.

Aricebo (8-1) under Jamie Spencer, tipped in the Group 3 Coral 5 furlongs Charge at Sandown finished second, beaten a neck by Came From The Dark.

Acquitted (5-1) tipped each-way in the Coral Challenge Cup ran third, under James Doyle.

Joseph O’Brien trained Hadman (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Irish EBF 5f Maiden at Naas gaining a 3/4l win over Geocentric.

Tip, Unconquerable (2-1) trained by Donacha O’Brien and ridden by Gavin Ryan won the Irish Stallions Farms EBF 7f Maiden to complete a 9-1 double.

Pretty Smart (7-1) tipped each-way finished third, beaten a neck and a nose, behind The Cola Kid and Dragons Call.

Roger Varian trained Strawberri (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won Beverley’s feature Coconut Cup Fillies Handicap under Connor Noble.

Aidan O’Brien trained St Mark’s Basilica won the G1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park under Ryan Moore ahead of Addeybb and Mishriff.

“He’s a lovely horse, he does everything – every race he’s stepped-up and stepped-up – and we feel he’s stepped up again,” said O’Brien, winning the Coral-Eclipse for a sixth time.

“I’m delighted for everyone – delighted for the lads. It’s always a nervous time as he’d won two Classics. For him to do that makes it very special,” said O’Brien.

“I was hugely impressed. The two horses he had to run against have proven to be as good as any horses in the world – he’s very exciting,” said jockey Moore.

“He’s straightforward with a real turn of foot. When I asked him to go, he put the race away very quickly.

“When you’re running against two proven horses, that are as tough as they are, they are going to get you off the bridle at some stage – he was very good in the final furlong,” added Moore.

St Mark’s Basilica was cut to 6-4 from 3-1 for the Juddmonte International. O’Brien hinted the Irish Champions Stakes could also be a target.

Main Image courtesy Haydock Park Twitter. Alounak wins Haydock’s feature race of the day, The Bet 365 Old Newton Cup Handicap Stakes

