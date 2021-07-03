



1958 – Johnny Cash signed with Columbia Records, where he would remain for the next 30 years releasing over 60 albums.

1964 – The Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night premiered at The Pavilion in London. Filmed during the height of Beatlemania, the film was made in the style of a mockumentary. In the same year 200,000 Liverpudlians took to the streets to celebrate The Beatles return to Liverpool for the premiere of the group’s first film ‘A Hard Day’s Night.’ The group were honoured in a public ceremony in front of Liverpool Town Hall.

1967 – Pink Floyd made their first appearance on BBC TV music show Top Of The Pops to promote their new single ‘See Emily Play’.

1971 – American jazz trumpeter, singer and bandleader, Louis Armstrong died. He had many hits including ‘Hello Dolly!’, ‘What A Wonderful World’ and ‘We Have All the Time in the World.’ Also in this year over-enthusiastic fans at a Mott The Hoople gig at the Royal Albert Hall, London, England, caused some injuries and two damaged boxes, prompting a temporary ban on rock gigs at the venue. The group paid £1,467 for damages to property.

1972 – Donny Osmond was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with his version of the Paul Anka song ‘Puppy Love.’ The first of three solo No.1’s for Donny.

1977 – Elvis Costello quit his day job at Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics to become a full time musician.

1988 – Glenn Medeiros was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You’. The 18 year old from Hawaii was one of the youngest males to reach the top of the charts.

1989 – It was announced that for the first time compact discs were out selling vinyl albums.

1996 – ‘Three Lions by comedians Baddiel and Skinner and The Lightning Seeds was at No.1 on the UK singles chart, (the official song of The England Football team).

2001 – A pair of Sir Elton John’s sandals was set to become the most expensive shoes in history when they went under the hammer for charity. Offers over £20,000 were invited for the Salvatore Ferragamo sandals to raise funds for Elton’s Aid Trust.

2003 – Johnny Cash made his last ever live performance when he appeared at the Carter Ranch. Before singing “Ring of Fire”, Cash read a statement about his late wife that he had written shortly before taking the stage.

2004 – David Bowie was forced to cancel a string of European shows after emergency heart surgery.

2007 – Ozzy Osbourne became the first artist to be honoured on Birmingham’s own Hollywood-style Walk of Fame. The singer, from Aston, told more than 1,000 fans on Broad Street that the brass paving star meant more to him that than any Hollywood accolade.

2009 – Michael Jackson’s family and fans said farewell to the pop superstar at an emotional memorial service. The singer’s coffin was placed in front of the stage during the event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles after an earlier private funeral. Jackson’s daughter Paris, 11, fought back tears to describe him as “the best father you could ever imagine”.

Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey paid tribute before the family joined a sombre finale on stage. Motown boss Berry Gordy, who signed the Jackson Five, ended his tribute with the words: “Michael, thank you for the joy, thank you for the love. You will live in my heart forever.”