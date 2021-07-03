



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos staged the Backyard Infinity Races over 50 kilometres, 100 kilometres, Relays, 10×10, 5k and 10k during July 2, 3, 4.

Competitors of the 10×10 Relay continued to run during the night amid daytime temperatures that approached 35 degrees, running 17 hours completing 100 kilometres.

“What better way to start the day. They’ve already been running uninterrupted for 100 kilometres. They are tireless,” said Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“Saturday the 5k and 10k races take place. It has been very well organised by Ana and Alejandro,” added Mayor Butron.

A Marquee was in situ in La Herrada with medics and ambulance services in attendance.