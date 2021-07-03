Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 3 July, 2021

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 03 July 2021
Irish Lotto Results
29
30
36
38
44
45
25
Plus 1 Lotto Results
03
05
07
16
20
33
28
Plus 2 Lotto Results
04
17
35
36
46
47
25
Jackpot (€): €4,903,530
Lotto Plus Raffle: 6590
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 07 July 2021
€5,200,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 4,903,5300Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 56,2301€ 56,230
Match 5€ 1,68620€ 33,720
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 25733€ 8,481
Match 4€ 64864€ 55,296
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 321,146€ 36,672
Match 3€ 1114,918€ 164,098
Match 2 plus Bonus*€311,687€ 35,061

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0001€ 5,000
Match 5€ 50036€ 18,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5062€ 3,100
Match 4€ 201,435€ 28,700
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,809€ 18,090
Match 3€ 321,722€ 65,166
Match 2 plus Bonus*€214,908€ 29,816

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5001€ 2,500
Match 5€ 25012€ 3,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2536€ 900
Match 4€ 10803€ 8,030
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,201€ 6,005
Match 3€ 314,668€ 44,004
Match 2 plus Bonus*€211,590€ 23,180

