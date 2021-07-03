Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 3 July, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 03 July 2021

Irish Lotto Results

29 30 36 38 44 45 25

Plus 1 Lotto Results

03 05 07 16 20 33 28

Plus 2 Lotto Results

04 17 35 36 46 47 25

Jackpot (€): €4,903,530

Lotto Plus Raffle: 6590

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 07 July 2021

€5,200,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 4,903,530 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 56,230 1 € 56,230 Match 5 € 1,686 20 € 33,720 Match 4 plus Bonus € 257 33 € 8,481 Match 4 € 64 864 € 55,296 Match 3 plus Bonus € 32 1,146 € 36,672 Match 3 € 11 14,918 € 164,098 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 11,687 € 35,061

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 1 € 5,000 Match 5 € 500 36 € 18,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 62 € 3,100 Match 4 € 20 1,435 € 28,700 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,809 € 18,090 Match 3 € 3 21,722 € 65,166 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 14,908 € 29,816

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 1 € 2,500 Match 5 € 250 12 € 3,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 36 € 900 Match 4 € 10 803 € 8,030 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,201 € 6,005 Match 3 € 3 14,668 € 44,004 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 11,590 € 23,180

How to play the Irish Lotto