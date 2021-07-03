Four women die in Novelda as high speed train hits car





Four women have been killed after their car was hit by a high-speed train on a level crossing in Spain on Friday.

Local reports said the four victims, residents of Elda and Petrer, could be members of the same family.

They died shortly before five thirty on Friday afternoon when the car in which they were traveling, a Kia Stonic, was hit by an Intercity train from Barcelona en route to Lorca, at an unmanned level crossing.

The accident took place in the neighborhood of La Estación de Novelda, at kilometer 424/9 of the railway network, and was attended by a large team of Firefighters, Civil Guard, Local Police and health workers.

None of the passengers on the train were hurt in the smash, although one woman on board was treated for a panic attack.

The four people in the car are thought to have been killed instantly with pictures showing their heavily mangled car.

The mayor of Novelda, Fran Martinez travelled to the scene of the tragedy as soon as he was told the victims could be from Petrer, a ten-minute drive away.

The deceased are a couple from Elda who resided in Petrer and two other friends residing in Elda. The young women, all though to be in their late 20’s, were well known in the city for their connection with the Moors and Christians festivities.

They had eaten at a restaurant in Novelda and were returning to Elda when the accident occurred.

Elda and Petrer have decreed three days of official mourning with flags at half-mast and with a suspension of all cultural and sports activities of a municipal nature.

The level crossing where the event occurred is equipped with automatic semi-barriers and acoustic and light signals that, according to first enquiries, were activated before the train passed through the area at 105 kmh

Rail traffic on the La Encina-Alicante line was suspended between 5.30 and 9.15 p.m.